Brenda J. Bicki
Brenda J. Bicki, age 81, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Stephen Bicki, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, in her cousin, Nancy Frederick's residence surrounded by family, Susan and Mitchell Cascella. Brenda was born on January 29, 1939 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Walter and Marietta Farrace Steggles. She was an active member of St. Dimitrie Romanian Orthodox Church in Easton. In addition to Nancy, Susan and Mitchell, Brenda is survived by her cousins, Mary Beth Peddle and husband Joseph of Fairfield and Jackie Skultetey (Alex) of Bridgeport. Due to the current health situation, all services will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on May 22, 2020.