Brendan C. McCarthy

Brendan "Homer" Cornelius McCarthy, age 67, beloved husband and "luvbug" of Kathy McCarthy (née Leonard) passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his wife, children, siblings, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late James and Mary McCarthy, and was predeceased by his sister, Mary "Mimi" McCarthy, a Sister of Mercy, and Christopher McCarthy, his nephew. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, where he met "his Katie." Brendan married Kathy on June 21, 1975, in Mobile, where they briefly lived before relocating to Brendan's hometown of Bridgeport. Brendan and Kathy built a life together in Bridgeport, raising four children in the Black Rock neighborhood, where Brendan coached Little League baseball and softball for sixteen years, mentoring hundreds of kids from Black Rock, including all four of his own children. A fixture in his local community, Brendan was thought of as a "renaissance man." Despite holding a successful career as a salesman at Hilti Manufacturing and then Heim Bearing, Brendan left an office job to become a full-time teacher. He taught in the Bridgeport public school system as a Special Education teacher, bringing his zest and passion for life to every subject he taught, filling his classrooms with his own materials and designing interactive lesson plans to accommodate the unique learning styles of special needs children. Eventually Brendan transitioned from being an educator to managing operations of a pizzeria owned by his son, Marty. Brendan found his calling in the restaurant industry, where his gregarious personality shone at its brightest, his smile visible from across the room and his laugh audible from a mile away.

Brendan had a diverse array of interests, which influenced his journey in life. He studied Art History and was a connoisseur of renaissance art and impressionism. He loved explorative travel and was not bashful about adventuring alone. Among his favorite destinations were New Orleans, Chicago, France, and Italy. Brendan's travels include thousands of memories, hundreds of stories, and endless laughter. Wherever he went, Brendan always brought his music. He was never alone if he had the Beatles, the Pogues, or Bobby Charles queued up. Above all else, Brendan loved his family. He reflected recently that he was incredibly proud of his children and of the way they came together to support him during his illness.

Brendan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy, whom he loved more than words could ever describe. He is also survived by his four children: Martin McCarthy (Melissa Nyden McCarthy), Matthew McCarthy (Mary Elizabeth Daly McCarthy), Colin McCarthy (Beatriz Ota), and Molly McCarthy (Stephen McCabe); his siblings: Kathleen McCarthy Swanton, James McCarthy (Beth McCarthy), and Gerald McCarthy (Patricia McCarthy); his nieces and nephews: Donna Gualtieri (Eddie Gualtieri), Melissa McCarthy, James McCarthy (Liza McCarthy), Patricia McCarthy, Ryan McCarthy, Kyle McCarthy (Courtney Meng); his grandchildren: Mackenzie McCarthy and Mason McCarthy; his grand niece and nephews: Emma Gualtieri, Tommy McCarthy, and Cole McCarthy; and many additional family members and friends - from McCarthy cousins in Connecticut, Brooklyn, and Ireland to the Leonards to the many people he impacted wherever he went - who will remember Brendan with warmth and gratitude.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, July 28 from 3-7 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Brendan on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 481 Brewster Street, Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brendan C. McCarthy Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information or to offer online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 26, 2019