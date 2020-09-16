1/
Breta Fiore
1941 - 2020
Breta Fiore, age 79, of Stratford, the beloved wife of Michael Fiore, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Apple Rehab Hewitt in Shelton. Born in Wildwood, New Jersey on June 6,1941 to the late Earl and E. Marie (Jaggers) Holmes, she has been a lifelong area resident. Breta was a retired Home Health Aid and was very involved in her Church throughout her life. Survivors in addition to her husband Michael, include 2 sons, Jody Fiore and his wife Amy of Seymour and Keith Fiore and Patricia Keegan of Stratford, 3 grandchildren, Timothy Dean, Evan and Emmaleigh Fiore, Breta was predeceased by a sister, Janice Moran. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Church, 2000 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will take place in Christ Episcopal Memorial Garden. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines and wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Christ Church
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
