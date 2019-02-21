|
Brian Benson
Brian Earl Benson, of Trumbull, CT, formerly of Fairfield, died unexpectedly on February 8, 2019 at the age of 69. He was the son of the late Virginia Benson and is survived by his companion of several years, Catherine Wilcox and her family, his sister, Krisann of Ridgefield, and his cousins: Michelle Stolzenberg (Howard), Deborah Danaher (Robert) of Milford, Donna Benson and David Benson of Bridgeport, CT.
A Funeral Mass scheduled for February 23, 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Rd., Fairfield is being arranged by Edmund W. Dougiello Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass followed by a reception will be held March 3, 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph's Center, 6448 Main St., Trumbull. Donations may be made in Brian's name to The Kennedy Center, attn: Development Dept., 2440 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2019