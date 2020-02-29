|
|
Brian D. Arnow
Brian Daniel Arnow, age 46, of Fairfield passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, with his loving parents by his side. Born in Bridgeport on July 21, 1973, he was the beloved son of Alan and Joan (Smith) Arnow of Fairfield. A graduate of Fairfield Prep, he was a member of the swim team and was an All-State Diver. Brian attended Iona College and Central Conn. State University. He served his country honorably during Operation Desert Storm as a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corp. Brian was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, but his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his loving parents, Joan and Alan, survivors include, Kenneth Arnow and Willie Arnow, both of Stamford, his uncle, Ron Smith of Fairfield, many 'aunts' and cousins as well as lots of close friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Allison Arnow, maternal grandparents, Jean and Joseph Smith, paternal grandparents, William and Agnes Arnow, aunt and godmother, Janet Smith and uncle, Roger Arnow.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Margaret Shrine, 2325 Park Ave., Bridgeport on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with military honors will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allison Arnow Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Ave., Fairfield, CT 06824. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020