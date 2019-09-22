|
Brian D. Morosko
Brian D. Morosko, age 36, raised in Shelton and resident of Wolcott entered into rest on Friday, September 20, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Melissa (Pellerin) Morosko and father to their fur-babies Jack and Olive.
Brian was born in Derby on July 20, 1983, cherished son of Margaret Tottenham Morosko and William Morosko, his wife Susan, and in-laws Daniel and Diana Pellerin, and grandson of Murray Tart. He is survived by many siblings. His sister Billie Morosko, her wife Kelly, and their children DJ, Rory, Justin, and Madelynn, and late sons Julian and Jacob. His sister Jennifer Brown and her children Emma and Aidan. His three step-siblings, Kyle Telesco, his wife Anna and daughter Sophia, Shanna Benjamin, her husband Mike and their baby-to-be, and Melissa Lawrence and her husband Sean. He is also survived by his brothers from other mothers Stephen Bryce, Jeffrey Polley, and Joe Wood, and his sister from another mister Kirsten Bryce. He was predeceased by grandparents Jane and Edwin Tottenham, Jennie and Julian Morosko, and Sheila Tart.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to support the family can be made through the funeral director.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 23, 2019