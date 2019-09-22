Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Morosko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Morosko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Morosko Obituary
Brian D. Morosko
Brian D. Morosko, age 36, raised in Shelton and resident of Wolcott entered into rest on Friday, September 20, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Melissa (Pellerin) Morosko and father to their fur-babies Jack and Olive.
Brian was born in Derby on July 20, 1983, cherished son of Margaret Tottenham Morosko and William Morosko, his wife Susan, and in-laws Daniel and Diana Pellerin, and grandson of Murray Tart. He is survived by many siblings. His sister Billie Morosko, her wife Kelly, and their children DJ, Rory, Justin, and Madelynn, and late sons Julian and Jacob. His sister Jennifer Brown and her children Emma and Aidan. His three step-siblings, Kyle Telesco, his wife Anna and daughter Sophia, Shanna Benjamin, her husband Mike and their baby-to-be, and Melissa Lawrence and her husband Sean. He is also survived by his brothers from other mothers Stephen Bryce, Jeffrey Polley, and Joe Wood, and his sister from another mister Kirsten Bryce. He was predeceased by grandparents Jane and Edwin Tottenham, Jennie and Julian Morosko, and Sheila Tart.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to support the family can be made through the funeral director.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now