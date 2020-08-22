1/1
Brian Newall Sr.
Brian J. Newall Sr.
Brian J. Newall Sr., age 55, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Theresa Lavery Newall, passed away suddenly in his home on August 19, 2020. Brian was born in Bridgeport on January 13, 1965 beloved son of Robert and Patricia (Pelletier) Newall of Stratford and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep class of 1983, and was an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Survivors in addition to his parents include his cherished children, Brain J. Newall Jr. and his wife Jamie of Hamden and Rachel Newall of Stratford, adored granddaughter, Avery, brothers, Gerry Newall, Dave Newall and his wife Lucy, Kevin Newall, and Terry Newall, and sisters, Pam Archibald and her husband Mike, and Missy Claxton and her husband Charlie, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
August 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to Dave & Lucy and the entire Newall family. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Jane Silva
Acquaintance
