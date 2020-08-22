Brian J. Newall Sr.
Brian J. Newall Sr., age 55, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Theresa Lavery Newall, passed away suddenly in his home on August 19, 2020. Brian was born in Bridgeport on January 13, 1965 beloved son of Robert and Patricia (Pelletier) Newall of Stratford and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep class of 1983, and was an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Survivors in addition to his parents include his cherished children, Brain J. Newall Jr. and his wife Jamie of Hamden and Rachel Newall of Stratford, adored granddaughter, Avery, brothers, Gerry Newall, Dave Newall and his wife Lucy, Kevin Newall, and Terry Newall, and sisters, Pam Archibald and her husband Mike, and Missy Claxton and her husband Charlie, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
