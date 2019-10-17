Connecticut Post Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Brian Ritchel


1965 - 2019
Brian Ritchel
Brian Ritchel, age 54, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. He is the devoted husband of 24 years to Ann Marie (Clericuzio) Ritchel. Brian was born in Bridgeport on March 23, 1965 son of William Ritchel and his wife Rosemary Ritchel and the late Gladys (Burba) Smith and her husband Arthur Smith and was a lifelong Shelton resident. He was a diesel mechanic for over 35 years. Brian enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding, watching NASCAR and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and going to the river with his beloved dog Myah. Brian is the brother of Karen Benoit and her husband Mike, Cindy Ozelski, Brenda Quintiliano and her husband Roger and the late Alan Ritchel. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Monday his funeral service will be at 10:30 AM at the parlor. Burial will follow at Lawn Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Greater New Haven Cat Project, P.O. Box 1432, New Haven, CT 06506. Friends may leave condolences at www.rivervewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2019
