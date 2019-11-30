|
|
Brian K. Taylor
Brian K. Taylor, DOB June 17th 1960, longtime resident of Fairfield, passed unexpectedly on November 20, 2019 at his home.
He graduated from Ludlowe High School, Class of '78 and Sacred Heart University, Class of '85.
He enjoyed Fishing, Dallas Cowboys, Concerts (especially Lynyrd Skynyrd), Bowling. NY Rangers, Sports Cars, Motorcycles, Baseball Caps and Pond Hockey. He had a deep love for animals and enjoyed helping children with special needs at The Pilot House. He was a talented Landscaper and Mason.
He is survived by his ex-wife Wendi Infeld Taylor and two dogs Dixie and Potter.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Forza Restaurant, 3171 Fairfield Ave., Bpt. (in Black Rock), Sunday, Dec. 8th from 4 to 7.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Pilot House of Fairfield, (https://www.thepilothouse.org/) General website. (https://www.thepilothouse.org/checkout/donate?donatePageId=5bdb737acd8366e93798c6fb) Specific link to donation page.
The LARSON FUNERAL HOME Bridgeport in care of arrangements
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019