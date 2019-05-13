Bridget Grace Cable

Bridget Grace Cable, age 14, of Monroe, beloved daughter of Andrew and Kristen (Wittmer) Cable, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2019. She was born on March 9, 2005 in Bridgeport, and was currently a student at Jockey Hollow Middle School in Monroe. Bridget was a trusted friend, who was known for her empathy, openness and honesty. She was a remarkable artist who had sketchbooks full of beautifully illustrated characters that she had started to render into digital worlds. Art was a true passion for her, and she could be found drawing or animating on her tablet every day after school. Bridget also loved music and played the flute in her school's band and jazz band. She was an active member of the Sterling Ski Club and spent most winter weekends on the slopes in Vermont. Bridget looked up to her older sister, Monica, even after she had grown taller than her, and loved family vacations in Martha's Vineyard, baking at the holidays, hiking in the local woods, and visiting historical national parks. She was confidently goofy and happiest when making others happy. Bridget recently received the sacrament of Confirmation, deepening and strengthening the grace she had received at Baptism. In addition to her beloved parents, she is survived by her sister, Monica Cable, maternal grandfather, Charles Wittmer of Trumbull, paternal grandparents, Thomas Cable and his wife Roberta of Easton, and paternal grandmother, Claudia Magnuson of Montrose, CO. She had a large extended family with whom she shared deep bonds. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and "honorary big sisters" were part of Bridget's everyday life. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo (Sawicki) Wittmer. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Joseph's Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Derby. Relatives and friends may join the family on Wednesday, May 15 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Memorial contributions can be made to Ciara's Light Foundation at www.ciaraslight.org. Bridget was a junior committee member of this foundation, which was established in memory of her first friend in life. You are also welcome to leave an online condolence at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary