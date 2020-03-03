|
|
Bridget "Breda" O'Halloran
Bridget "Breda" O'Halloran (Murphy), age 62, of Bridgeport, formerly of Tallaght, Ireland, passed away in her home on the morning of Monday, March 2, 2020. A service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Breda's memory to the (www.kidney.org). For a full obituary and to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 4, 2020