Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Bridget O'Halloran


1957 - 2020
Bridget O'Halloran Obituary
Bridget "Breda" O'Halloran
Bridget "Breda" O'Halloran (Murphy), age 62, of Bridgeport, formerly of Tallaght, Ireland, passed away in her home on the morning of Monday, March 2, 2020. A service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Breda's memory to the (www.kidney.org). For a full obituary and to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 4, 2020
