Brigida Vallone LoMonaco
Brigida Vallone LoMonaco, 89, resident of Fairfield, CT, and the beloved wife of the late Giovanni LoMonaco, passed away on Saturday, March 28th surrounded by her loving children, Francesca D'Angelo, Vincenzo LoMonaco, and Giuseppe LoMonaco. Born in Alcamo, Sicily on June 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Francesco & Francesca Vallone.
As a young girl, she witnessed and lived through the hardships of WWII, which helped to forge her strong character from a young age. As a schoolgirl, she learned to sew: a trade she was able to fine-tune and later share with other young women who apprenticed with her. Following an earthquake in her hometown in 1968, which shattered the local economy, she and her husband immigrated to the United States in search of a better life for their three children. It was here that she would begin work at a number of fashion boutiques, including a prolonged tenure with Jones New York, where her expertise would be called upon to create a tailored gown for First Lady Nancy Reagan.
While the latter part of her life was spent in the United States with her children and grandchildren, she remained firmly and steadfastly rooted to her native Sicily - imparting its culture through the dialect she spoke and its traditions in the cuisine she prepared. A student of life, Brigida was known for the poignant proverbs she would share at just the right moments, recalling the poetic philosophies of a Sicily now past. The food she prepared was meant not only to nourish the body, but most importantly to nourish the soul, and it was at the table that both plates and hearts would be filled.
Brigida is survived by her loving children, Francesca and her husband Saverio D'Angelo of Fairfield, CT; Vincenzo and his wife Maria LoMonaco of Madison, CT; and Giuseppe and his wife Gloria LoMonaco of St. James, NY; nine grandchildren, Cristina and her husband Mario Stellino of Verona, Italy; Brigida and her husband Nicholas Leonetti of Freehold, NJ; Catherine D'Angelo, Vincenzo LoMonaco, Giovanni LoMonaco, Gabriella LoMonaco, Celeste D'Angelo, Giuseppe LoMonaco, and Gianni LoMonaco. She is also survived by her three siblings, Vincenza Vallone, Giuseppe and his wife Gaetana Vallone, and Antonina Vallone, all of Alcamo, Sicily; along with 8 nieces and nephews.
La vicchiaia vulissi esseri accisa, ma beatu cu ci arriva.
Brigida was repatriated to her beloved Sicily and laid to rest next to her husband. A public Memorial Mass will be announced in the future.
