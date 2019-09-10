Home

BRUCE V. ANDERSON Sept. 18, 1957-Sept. 10th 2014 Every good and perfect gift comes from above. God blessed us with an amazing father, husband ,friend and now angel that watches over us. It seems like only yesterday I could hear your infectious laugh and see your contagious smile. Your presence always exuded happiness and joy and allowed anyone who came in contact with you to feel the same. Although you left us too soon, your legacy and memory live on each day through each of us. We smile through our fear and sorrow but tomorrow the sun always come shining through as the thought of you lights up our face with gladness and hides every trace of sadness. Although a tear may be ever so near, we just keep on trying to smile. You'll find that life is still worthwhile if you just smile. We love you and miss you so much but we keep smiling every day knowing you will always be with us! Always In Our Hearts Anna, Raven & Megan-Ashley
