Bruce Conner

Bruce Byron Conner

Bruce Byron Conner, 85, of Stratford, passed away on Saturday, Sept 12, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in McComas, West Virginia, on Jan. 13, 1935 to Ethel Conner, he was pre-deceased by his son Bruce Jr and grandson David McDowell.

An avid Mets fan, he worked for Remington Shaver in Bridgeport for more than 20 years and then Burndy's in Milford before retiring.

He's now at peace after fighting a long illness.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 64 years, Marilyn Minto Conner, his children Linda Conner Lambeck, Suzanne McDowell, and Richard Conner; his son-in-laws Mark Lambeck and Magaro Vallejo; his grandchildren Philip Conner (Lorena), Matthew Conner (Tina), Scott Lambeck (Amy), Joe McDowell (Dennisse), Ellyn Marinho (Judson), and Gregory Lambeck. Also, his great-grandchildren Antanette, Ashlee, Philip Jr., Jordan, Aaliyah, Joshua, Justice, Madeline, Bryson, and Everett; his great-great-grandson Tavon. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Bella, cat Midnight, and many friends.

A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Park Cemetery, 620 Lindley Street, Bridgeport. Those attending must wear face masks and observe social distancing.



