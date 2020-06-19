Bruce Dolego
Bruce M. Dolego
Bruce M. Dolego, age 68, of Bridgeport, passed away on April 15, 2020. Bruce was born in Bridgeport to the late Bruce Dolego, Sr. and Anne Orsog Dolego. He graduated from Notre Dame High School, St. John's College, and the University of Connecticut Medical School. Bruce was an avid tennis player, bicyclist, hiker, and gardener. His greatest joy came from spending time on the court or on the road with family and friends. Bruce is survived by his brother, Dennis Dolego and sister-in-law, Amy Dolego. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be arranged for later this summer due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aspetuck Land Trust, P.O. Box 444, Westport, CT 06880. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
