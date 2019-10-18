|
|
Bruce D. Hay
Bruce Davidson Hay, age 78 of Stratford passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Joyce Simpson Hay. Born in Waterbury on August 3, 1941 he was a son of the late Edward and Alice Pope Hay. Bruce served with the US Navy and was a project manager at Sikorski Aircraft for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and liked to fish. His favorite pleasure was his family and grandchildren. He attended most of their sporting events and was so proud of them. In addition to his devoted wife Joyce of 52 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kathy Josephson and her husband Ted of Stratford and Don and his wife Carlye Hay of Wilton. Two brothers, Keith Hay and Alan Hay. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, David (Jenna) Josephson, Luke Josephson, Kristina Josephson, Jacob Hay, Abigail Hay, Maya Hay and Olivia Hay and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, David Hay, brother, Edward Hay and his sister, Beverly Vasterelli. Memorial services will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Black Rock Congregational Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield with Rev. Jim Marshall officiating. Private internment at Union Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the "David Hay Memorial Fund" at Christian Heritage School, 575 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019