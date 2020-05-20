Bruce LePage
Bruce LePage, 80, of Easton, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at home with his loving family.
Bruce was born on July 6th, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of George and Lola LePage. He graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, NY in 1957 and received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1962 from Cornell University. Following college, he served in the Naval Reserve flying Anti-Submarine Warfare missions in the P-2V Neptune while starting his career with IBM. At IBM, he rose through the ranks and helped lead the company through the rise of Information Technology, eventually serving in key positions in sales and marketing. In 1983 while he was working as a sales executive with IBM, Bruce was asked to join the Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) Board of Directors. When he retired from IBM in 1993, he became the Land Trust's Executive Director through 2008, where he dedicated his time helping preserve open space for his community. Bruce's time with ALT is highlighted by his instrumental role in the preservation of 730-acre Trout Brook Valley. He considered this to be one of the best accomplishments of his life, saving this beautiful area to be appreciated by future generations. Bruce volunteered in the community coaching Pop Warner and Little League, was an Easton Boy Scout Leader, was a 7 year member of the Easton Conservation Commission, Aspetuck Land Trust Treasurer, Aspetuck Cemetery Sextant. He was a member of Jesse Lee Methodist Church, the Appalachian Mountain Club, Black Yacht Club, Citizens for Easton, and the Twisters, a golfing organization.
Bruce's legacy will live in the hearts of his wife and family. He married his best friend and true love, Abigail Clement LePage, in 1962. His family includes Mark (son) and Sandy LePage, their children Travis and Brooke, Scott (son) and Kimberly LePage, their children Ryland and Lillian and, Sharon (daughter) and Phil Plante. In addition, Bruce will be missed by his brother and lifelong friend, Fred, his wife Beverly, his sister-in-law Judy Clement Ware, and several nieces and nephews. Together, Bruce and Abby have inspired their children and grandchildren to love the outdoors and to live life to the fullest. Throughout his 80 years of life and nearly 58 years of marriage and raising a family, Bruce has been a dedicated husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend to many in the community. Bruce lived by his clear values and was happiest when he was on a trail, in a field, and just enjoying nature's beauty. His love can be seen and felt in the hearts of his family and the open spaces that he helped save and set up for others that share his passion.
A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be announced when details are available.
For those that wish to remember him, please consider contributing to either of two organizations that he believed in. The Aspetuck Land Trust Gilbertie's Farm Fund, or The Aspetuck Land Trust's Bruce LePage Conservation Fund, which will be created to support a young person's interest in conservation work at ALT Aspetuck Land Trust, P.O. Box 444, Westport, CT 06880, or via their website, www.aspetucklandtrust.org
The Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 or via their website www.outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift
For service updates, or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2020.