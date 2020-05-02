Bruce Lincolm Whyte
1941 - 2020
Bruce Lincoln Whyte
79, died April 27 at Ludlowe Center. He spent much of his life in Greenwich Village. In 1972, he founded Original Print Collectors Group which sold signed, limited edition prints. In this era, Bruce served as Treasurer of the National Arts Club. Known for his spontaneity, generosity and off-beat humor he was also an avid photographer and world traveler. In his later years at Ludowe, he was an outspoken advocate on behalf of fellow residents and staff. Survived by his sisters Barbara Felicetti, Kathie Langway and nephew John Felicetti. He was predeceased by wife, Judith "JJ" McCarthy. Donations: Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.
