Captain Bruce Pattison Hoffman
Captain Bruce Pattison Hoffman, 90, entered into eternal life August 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Marion Radecki Hoffman. Bruce was born in Harrisburg, PA, December 25, 1928, son of the late Jacob and Mary Meyers Hoffman. Bruce proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Naval Aviator, earning his pilot wings in March 1950. He was one of the original Flying Midshipmen, retiring with the rank of Captain. Bruce was an engineer with General Electric in their AeroSpace Ground Division for 34 years before retiring. He recorded vocational textbooks for the blind and was a moderator for polling locations in Orange. Bruce enjoyed traveling the United States with his wife Marion after his retirement in their RV motorhome. Loving father of Joan Barrett (Thomas), Judy Langzettel (Paul) and Joyce Canterbury (Richard). Proud grandfather of Amanda, Kristen, Adam, Brian and Meghan. Ecstatic great-grandfather of John IV, Henry, William, Nicholas and Alexander.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday morning from 9-10:15 in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church Tuesday morning at 11. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Capt. Bruce P. Hoffman's name may be made to the United States Navy Memorial, PO Box 96570, Washington, D.C., 20090-6570. Please sign the guest book for Bruce online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019