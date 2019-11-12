|
Bruno Lisi Sr.
Bruno Lisi Sr., age 87, of Trumbull, a retired baker for Frances Bakery, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Strangolagalli, Province of Frosinone, Italy, on January 24, 1932, he was a son of the late Angelo and Margherita Mariani Lisi. An avid gardener, Bruno could often be found in his yard tending to the vegetables and he was also a New York Yankee fan. Above all things, he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He treasured time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren; his love will always live in their hearts. Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Louisa Picarazzi Lisi, a son, Bruno Lisi Jr. and his wife Cara of Ridgewood, NJ, a daughter, Susan V. Lisi of Trumbull, three grandchildren, Mia, Daniel and Vivienne Lisi, a brother, Angelo Lisi Jr., and his wife Mary of Monroe, brother-in-law, Dominic Picarazzi and his wife Mary, sisters-in-law, Gina Lisi and Carolina Picarazzi all of Trumbull, son-in-law, Mark Ianniello of West Haven, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Lisi Ianniello, brother, Marcello Lisi, brother-in-law, Salvatore Picarazzi, sister-in-law and her husband, Nina and Armando Pizzacarola. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019