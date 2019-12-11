|
|
Bryan Michael Bowser
Bryan Michael Bowser, age 45, of Orange, suddenly passed away from a cardiac event on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Bryan was born in Stratford, CT on May 1, 1974. Bryan was a self- made man, an entrepreneur and beyond. He graduated Bunnell High School in 1992, was a member of the Bunnell Marching Band Drum-Line and attended Mitchell College. His heart was to soar like an eagle in following his father's footsteps. Bryan was the president/CEO of PPG Properties Development. He was a fierce protector of his family and loved quiet retreats to Vermont. He is survived by his wife Jennifer (Sabo) Bowser of 21 years; three children Nicholas, Abigail, and Nathaniel; his parents, Frank and Rosemarie Bowser of Orange; his sister Dawn Marie Brown; his nephews Jason and Justin Brown; his Godfather David Bowser; his Godmother Cherie Crevier. He leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. directly at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd. Orange, CT. Interment to follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, North Ave. Bridgeport, CT. Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019