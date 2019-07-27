Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryan J. Wendland
Bryan John Wendland, age 42, of Derby passed away on July 26th after a short, courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 29th, 1977 in Bridgeport and was the beloved son of Otto A. Wendland of Ansonia and Debra Wendland Price of Derby. He leaves behind one daughter, Angelena Wendland, brothers and sisters, Michael Wendland (Val), Otto Wendland (Robin), Sheri Mueller (Chris) and Olivia Wendland, several nieces he adored, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 31st from 4:00pm - 7:00pm in The GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Ave., Milford. Interment will be private. To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019
