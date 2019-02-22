|
Callie Ann Brown
Callie A. Brown, 94, formerly of Stratford, went to be with her Lord on February 19, 2019 at her home in Williamsport, PA.
Callie worked at the General Electric Company and was a member of the Stratford Baptist Church. Callie and her husband Daniel J. Brown, raised their children in Stratford.
Callie is survived by her children, David (Barbara) Brown of Stratford and Carolyn (Scott) Davis of Williamsport, PA; a son-in-law, Fred Lehman of Lansdowne, PA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1983 and daughter, Patricia L. Lehman, in 2016.
Memorial contributions may be made in Callie's name to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 22, 2019