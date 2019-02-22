Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Confer Funeral Home Inc
1914 Memorial Ave
Williamsport, PA 17701
(570) 323-7717
Resources
More Obituaries for Callie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Callie Ann Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Callie Ann Brown Obituary
Callie Ann Brown
Callie A. Brown, 94, formerly of Stratford, went to be with her Lord on February 19, 2019 at her home in Williamsport, PA.
Callie worked at the General Electric Company and was a member of the Stratford Baptist Church. Callie and her husband Daniel J. Brown, raised their children in Stratford.
Callie is survived by her children, David (Barbara) Brown of Stratford and Carolyn (Scott) Davis of Williamsport, PA; a son-in-law, Fred Lehman of Lansdowne, PA; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1983 and daughter, Patricia L. Lehman, in 2016.
Memorial contributions may be made in Callie's name to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now