Candice Elizabeth Cloudedgreeneyes Montellese, age 66, of Shelton, loving wife of Anthony Montellese and mother to Justin Montellese, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday June 4, 2019. Born on December 18, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Tyanya and Alfred Reade, Candice attended Theodore Roosevelt High School in The Bronx. She was a vibrant student and a lover of reading, drama and the New York Rangers. In April of 1968, Candice met the love of her life, Anthony Montellese, they wedded on June 1, 1975. Candice was a devoted wife and mother who committed her life to her family and educating children. Candice leaves an immediate impact on those she knew. Her passion and enthusiasm for enriching herself in new experiences, reading, cooking, educating young children and family will forever live on. In addition to her beloved husband Anthony, married 44 years and son Justin, Candice is survived by her daughter-in-law Lisa Montellese; two sisters, Dora Anderson and Zona Reiss; brother Robert Belinda; sister and brother in-law, Dawn and Christopher Cianci, nephews Jason Anderson, Jordan Vargas and Alexander Cianci; and adored dog Bella.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial viewing on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT. Words of remembrance will be shared at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Candice's memory may be made to Trustees of Columbia University where 100% of the donation will support the Sarcoma Research Fund. Checks may be made payable to "Trustees of Columbia University" and mailed to Dr. Gary Schwartz, 177 Fort Washington Ave., Suite 6GN-435, New York, NY 10032.