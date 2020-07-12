Cara Nagle

Cara Celia Nagle

Dec 4, 1978 -June 27, 2020 Cara Celia Nagle, 41, of New York, NY, died at her home after a brief illness on June 27, 2020.

Born in Milford, Connecticut, Cara was the daughter of Peter J. Nagle and Nancy Garby Rosa. She attended St. Mary's School and Lauralton Hall, graduating from Joseph A. Foran High School, where she received the Scholar Artist award.

At her core, Cara was fiercely loving, loyal, and caring. When Cara loved, she loved to the full. While she lived, she lived to the full.

Music was one of Cara's lifelong passions. She was a gifted pianist and an avid collector of Tori Amos' music. She was also a talented artist who could often be found sketching and painting, whether it was murals on the walls of her room or at the local community center as a child. She loved film, and carried on a family tradition of watching movies in reverent silence, admiring the art.

Cara was an advocate for animals, volunteering at shelters and adopting animals that had been abandoned or neglected. A deeply devoted cat person, she often said that dog people "don't know what they are missing." She found success as a cat whisperer, helping cat owners better understand their pets.

Cara is mourned by her parents; her stepparents, Joy Nagle and Paul Rosa; her sisters, Aileen and Margaret; four nieces and nephews; five step-siblings; and many friends in the city she loved.

Cara was an enrolled citizen of the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, and a private burial will take place at the reservation near Kent, Connecticut. Donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society or your local animal shelter.



