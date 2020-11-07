Carl W. HatchAug. 8, 1941 - Oct. 10, 2020Carl W. Hatch born on August 8th, 1941 passed away after a short illness on October 10th, 2020. He was the first son of the late Milton and Doris Hatch. Carl was born in Bridgeport, CT and grew up in Trumbull, CT, receiving his education from Bullard-Haven Technical School. After finishing his education, Carl served in the Army. Once his service was complete, Carl became an officer with the Bridgeport Police Department. Carl married Patricia and moved to Black Rock where they raised their family. Carl retired from the Police Department as a Detective. Upon retirement, Carl and Patricia moved to Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Carl had many friends whom he enjoyed hosting. He was an avid gardener and handyman. He spent his evenings with books; always interested in learning more about world history.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia, daughter Christine (Brian), granddaughters Elizabeth, Mikayla, and Lily-Mae, step-daughter Lisa (Tomas), grandson Marc, granddaughter Isabel, his sister Carol, and his beloved cats Edward and Harriet. Services will be held at the conveniences of the family.