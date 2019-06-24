In LOVING MEMORY OF CARL J. LEONZI, SR. November 2, 1942-June 24, 2016 "The Heart Never Forgets" Three years have passed and life goes on; within our hearts you're never gone. We think about you always and your infectious laughter too! You gave us cherished memories but we wish we still had you. You made everyone around you feel so loved and special too. You touched so many lives with your goodness and compassion without realizing what a profound affect you had on them. Missing you is a part of our daily lives. No one can ever replace the love in our hearts that has your name engraved on it forever. We feel your love and presence constantly. Until we meet again Beloved, Rest in Peace, you are forever in our Hearts. Lovingly and Deeply Missed by Your Soul Mate, Children, Grandchildren, Extended Family and Friends. Read More Listen to Obituary