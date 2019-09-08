|
Carl J. McDonald
Carl J. McDonald, age 91 of Trumbull, the beloved husband of the late Teresa McDonald, died peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with family by his side. Born in Boston, MA on February 21, 1928, he grew up in Milford, CT until he joined the U.S. Navy. When he was discharged from the Navy, he moved to Texas to begin his career in aeronautics. He moved back to CT and continued his career with Sikorsky Aircraft. It was there that he met the love of his life, Teresa. They married in 1954 and spent the next 61 years together. They resided in Trumbull, CT. Family and home were the focus of his life. Carl was an executive with Sikorsky aircraft for product integrity and the FAA Navy inspector. He retired in 1985 and proudly worked as a volunteer guide, responsible for touring dignitaries throughout the Sikorsky plant. He also worked on the restoration of historical aircraft now on display at the air museum in Windsor Locks. He and Teresa enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe during his 34 years of retirement.
Carl is survived by his sister-in-law, Lucy Reis of Trumbull, his several nieces and nephews; David and Pattie Alves of Orange, Linda and Phil Pepin of Stratford, Roseanne and George Geer of Derby, Bill and Maureen Alves of Trumbull, Patty and John Mencucci of Orange, Sara Alves of Stuart FL, and Carl Reis of Beacon Falls. He is also survived by 10 great-nieces and nephews and 5 great-great-nieces and nephews. Uncle Carl will be greatly missed by all his family. The family would like to thank Alex Gyan, his caregiver for the past two years.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019