Carl P. Maceyunas, Sr., age 85, beloved husband of Helen Manley Maceyunas of Stratford passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Factoryville, PA on March 5, 1934 he was a son of the late John and Anna Kervelevicios Maceyunas and was a longtime resident of Huntington, Daytona Beach FL and Stratford. Carl was a graduate of Harding High School where he was a member of the Track Team. Carl served in the National Guard and worked for Sikorsky Aircraft before going to work at the former SNET Co. where he worked as a linesman and an installer before his retirement. He was a talented craftsman who remodeled many homes and built his family home in Huntington. He enjoyed dancing, roller skating, working out and walking as well as traveling, casino trips and concerts with his wife, family and friends. Carl enjoyed their many trips to Cape Cod and Florida. He loved life but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, friends and especially his grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife Helen of 63 years, survivors include two children, Darlene Kubik and her husband Peter of Seymour, Carl P. Maceyunas, Jr., a sister, Ann Marie Dogali of Stratford and four cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Kubik, Tiffany Rydz and her husband Bradley, Carl Maceyunas III and Spencer Maceyunas as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved very much. He was predeceased by brothers, Edward, Jack and Raymond Maceyunas and sisters, Madge McCarthy and Lillian Syrowsky. Carl will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Meadow Cemetery, Seymour. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 14 Spring St. Derby, CT 06418. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2019