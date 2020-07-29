1/
Carl P. Piretti
1950 - 2020
Carl P. Piretti
Carl Piretti passed away on July 26, 2020 of cancer at the age of 69 in E. Windsor, CT.
He is the son of the late Peter and Mildred Piretti. He leaves behind his daughter Meghan Piretti, Grandchildren Hailey, Lily and Mikey and his sisters Susan Neri and Beth Herde (Glenn).
Carl worked as a Biochemist. He loved to fish and play the piano.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fresh River Health Care for their wonderful care of Carl especially Christine APRN, Beth in the Recreation Dept. and Susie, Medical Sect.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

