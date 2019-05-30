Carl Winston Tate

Carl Winston Tate entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2019 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Winston, called by his middle name by his family, and Tate by his peers and co-workers, was born in Bridgeport, CT. He attended and graduated from Warren Harding High School and at various jobs until he joined his sister Gail and niece Tamara in Pasadena, MD. He had an affectionate nick name only he called her. He worked for one of the largest government moving companies for over 15 years, becoming a supervisor with crew of 10-20 persons, getting a government clearance and badge, working throughout the national capital region (NCR) of Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia and wherever he was sent for a job order.

He was a New England Patriots fan in Raven and Redskins territory, sporting his NE Patriot cap proudly! He was a barbeque king of kings all summer long when we lived in Hanover, MD, often inviting his co-workers and friends over. He loved his sports, almost any kind of sports, sometimes joining friends at a sports bar doing his thing.

He was predeceased in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Vernell West, his brothers Stephen Boyce and John Phillip, and both grandparents. He leaves behind his sisters Vanessa Gail, Stephanie Joyce, and twin sister Carol Wanda as well as his younger brothers Robert Jr., Jerome and Jerimy West, and children Raheem Stephen and Jessica Ramos. He was close to his nieces Tamara, Kadidrah, Rashida, nephews Lamar, Jevon, and Jaquese and grandnieces Daniea and Kayana Lloyd. He leaves behind a longtime special friend Sharon Thurman as well.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., Baker-Isaac Funeral Chapel, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, Bridgeport, CT.