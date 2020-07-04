Carle Morales Jr.
Carl Morales, Jr., born in New York City, NY and raised in Puerto Rico until age 14, rests eternally in peace after having enjoyed 90 years of a full and healthy life. He was predeceased by his parents Carmelo Morales and Angelina Cabrera, NYC, NY. He is survived by his daughter, Gail M. Solis and son Carl Morales-Mas, companion-friend Candida Eloisa Cardona, Elliott Morales and several grandsons and great-grandchildren.
Carl relocated to Bridgeport, CT where he was employed by ACME Shear, Bridgeport, CT. He retired from Cook's Plating in Norwalk CT; after which he relocated to Broward County, FL for over 30 years. May he rest in Peace.
A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. During the current situation, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing during the service. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com