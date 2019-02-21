Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Carlo Gemignani
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
Carlo Gemignani


Carlo Gemignani Obituary
Carlo Gemignani
Carlo Gemignani passed away on February 17, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He was born in Empoli, Italy on January 10, 1933 to the late Steve and Yola Biagi Gemignani. He came to the United States at the age of 14.
Carlo was the original owner of the Red Rooster Deli in Bridgeport and Stratford where many memories were made as well as lifelong friends. He was a compassionate man with a big heart. No one on North and Oak went hungry. He fed all regardless of money.
Carlo enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. He loved to cook and entertain friends and loved going to Maine with his wife, sister and brother-in-law.
Carlo leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Lucille Tolentino Gemignani; two daughters, Stephanie (Tony) Dorn and Denise (Tommy) Gemignani King and one son Steve (Yota) Gemignani; grandchildren, Amy (Tom) Bresson, Nick Brelsford, Gina Dorn, Anthony Dorn and Christian Gemignani as well as one great-grandchild, Adam Bresson.
Calling hours will take place at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe on Saturday, February 23 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at . Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
