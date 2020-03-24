|
Carlos R. Cotto Jr.
Carlos R. Cotto, Jr., age 64 of Bridgeport, beloved father of Valerie Cotto and grandfather to Autumn Cotto of Oklahoma, passed always on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in St. Vincent Medical Center Bridgeport. Carlos was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport and a graduate of Central High School he also was employed by A-II Radiator. He loved Motorcycles, Music and Laughing with his Family and Friends. He was an amazing man with a heart of gold and will truly be missed by many. He is survived by his mother, Lillian A. Cotto of Bridgeport and predeceased by his father Carlos R. Cotto Sr. He is also survived by his brothers, Confrey Maldonado (Holly) PA, Roberto Cotto (Toni) and Alvin Cotto FL, his sister, Anita Orfino (Frank) and Evelyn Cotto of CT, his favorite aunt Sue Perry RN, and several nieces and nephews and his good friend, David Morales. Services will be held at a later date. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2020