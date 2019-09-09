|
|
Carlos A. Fereira
Carlos A. Fereira (Charlie), entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born May 3,1928 in Ludlow, MA, as a child he lived in Monguald, Portugal until he was 16-years-old and returned to Ludlow, MA. At the age of 21, he moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut where met and married "the love of his life"(Ermelinda). He worked over 40 years for the Silliman company and later O&G as an operating engineer. He will always be remembered for his kindheartedness and his many carpentry, landscaping, and masonry skills which he loved to do as a hobby.
Survivors include his son, Charles Fereira (Barbara), his daughter, Jean Fereira, his granddaughters; Christina Procaccini, Jessica Fereira Dos Santos and four great-grandchildren; Frankie, Charlie, Elise and Logan. He is also survived by two sisters; Conceicao Esteves (Chico) and Lila Nacamiento and two sisters-in-law; Perpetua Festa and Eleanor Videira. Many thanks to Athena Hospice, Salena, Robin and Djibril. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ermelinda (Goncalves) Fereira and his parents; Eduarda August Fereira And Fernando Fereira and one brother who died in childhood.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no night calling hours. Arrangement entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 11, 2019