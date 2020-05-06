Reverend Carlton Anthony Foster

Reverend (Elder) Carlton Anthony Foster was born on March 24, 1953 in Burnt Savannah, Jamaica, to the late Isaac Foster and Anita Grant. He was the 6th of 10 children. Carlton became a disciple of Jesus Christ at an early age. He willingly accepted his calling to ministry and was baptized in 1970. In 1972, he met and married the beautiful Delores Buchanan Young. From this blessed union, one handsome, talented son, Carl Anthony (Peter) was born. Elder Foster's ministry assignments have literally spanned the globe. For more than 20 years, he and his family were faithful servant leaders at Holy Tabernacle COGIC in Bridgeport, CT under the leadership of the late Bishop Ivory W. Holden and the current leadership of Pastor W.J. Moye. As Missions President for the COGIC Vermont Jurisdiction, Elder Foster embraced his mantra to "rescue the perishing" through prayer, evangelism and benevolence. He devoted his life to spreading the gospel and disseminating food, clothing, medicine, bibles and other necessities to those in need throughout North America, the Caribbean and his beloved Jamaica. His extensive employment history culminated with his dream job at Connecticut's GBTA (Trans Dev). Helping and serving others was his greatest joy. His beautiful smile and caring ways left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Elder Foster retired from GBTA in May of 2019 and moved to his home in Kissimmee, FL to fulfill his final ministry assignment: to be with his beloved family and to serve as the Assistant Pastor of Breath of Life Worship Center with his son, Pastor Carl. On Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a brief illness, the Lord peacefully and lovingly called Elder Foster from labor to reward. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Florida. Elder Foster was predeceased by his parents: Isaac Foster and Anita Grant and sister Ruby Foster. He leaves to celebrate his life, his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Delores; his beloved son, Pastor Carl and his wife Phyllis all of Kissimmee, FL; one granddaughter Taylor; three brothers, six sisters, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, spiritual sons and daughters, clergy associates, his beloved Breath of Life Worship Center and Holy Tabernacle COGIC families, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Rev. Carlton Foster will be held in Connecticut

at a date, time and location to be announced.



