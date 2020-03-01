|
|
Carmela Ceccarelli
Carmela LaManna Ceccarelli, age 98, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph V. Ceccarelli. Born in Foggia, Italy on August 5, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Michele and Albina LaManna and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. She came to the United States in 1946 through Ellis Island as a war bride. Before her retirement, Carmela worked at Park City Packing and Mitchell Brothers for many years. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her warm heart, contagious laugh and her ability to bring people together through her delicious Italian cooking. She was a woman of very strong faith in the Lord and was truly devoted to Padre Pio. The family would like to thank Mary Basley, Valentina Mulas and Lucille Dellamarggio who cared for her as their own mother. Survivors include a daughter, Mary Trzcinski and her husband Travis of Tampa, FL a son, Frank Ceccarelli of Bridgeport and three cherished granddaughters, Marcelle, Danielle and Camille Trzcinski. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sara Ceccarelli of Trumbull and many nieces and nephews in both the U.S. and Italy. She was predeceased by two brothers, Paulo and Michele LaManna.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tampa Bay Hospice at 12470 Telecom Dr., Tampa FL, 33637 or at www.chaptershealth.org. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 2, 2020