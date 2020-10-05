Carmela Daley

Carmela M. Daley
Carmela (De Stefano) Daley age 93, of Stratford, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Samuel and Philomena (Fedela Ricci) De Stefano, both immigrants of Southern Italy.
Carmela a woman who could never sit still was active her entire life. An avid golfer and swimmer who always had meatballs, sausages and peppers on the stove for her family, who were her great joys in life.
She is survived by her loving husband John (Jack) Daley Jr., of 72 years and their children John Daley III and his wife Mary, Kevin Daley and his wife Sue Haynie; her six grandchildren John IV, Robert, Caitlin, Jill, Kevin II, and Kyla; her 4 great-grandchildren Robert, Drew, Perry, Georgia; a niece Linda Napolitano and a nephew Phil Napolitano.
Services will be private.
Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
