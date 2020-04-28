|
Carmela E. White
Carmela (Emily) Avola White, age 93, entered eternal life after a battle with the current viral pandemic on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Cambridge Manor of Fairfield. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. White, Sr. Born in Bridgeport on June 4, 1926, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Casa Avola and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. A strong-willed woman, born to Sicilian immigrants who believed family was everything. She passed that belief on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished Sunday dinners, holidays and every family celebration where she cooked her Italian recipes for all to enjoy. Nana loved and never missed a time to celebrate! An avid reader, there aren't many books that don't have the initial "E" on the inside cover. A devout catholic she enjoyed her weekly visits with Deacon John. She leaves a legacy of unconditional, unwavering and fierce love for her family. While she could not be physically surrounded by her family at the time of her death, she was surrounded by their love. Survivors include four loving children, John J. White, Jr. and his wife Marcia of Trumbull, Dennis White and his wife Chris of Stratford, Karen Barnes and her husband Mark and Janice Aylward all of Trumbull, 11 loving grandchildren, Corie Billingslea, Daniel White (Anna), John White (Paulette), Stephanie Mendite, Annie Simpkins (Taylor), Nick Barnes (Sarah), Lindsay Ingalls (Ben) Ali Quartuccio (Tim), Jill Lane (Greg) Meg Aylward (Rob) and Connor Aylward and 13 cherished great-grandchildren, Olivia, James, Maddie, Sophia, Rhiannan, Janelle, Lily, Emmett, Layla, Avery, Jacob, Finnegan and Ellie as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Jean Falaro, Elvera Meehan, John Avola and Maryjane Prior.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of her beloved grandson Connor who battles cystic fibrosis. Please make and send donations to Karen Barnes, 67 Woodbridge Circle, Trumbull, CT 06611. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2020