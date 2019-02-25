Carmela C. Pagliarulo

Carmela Cirasuolo Pagliarulo, age 79, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Albert Pagliarulo. Born in San Biago di Serino, Province of Avellino, Italy on September 23, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Francesco and Domenica Cirasuolo. Carmela had a strong catholic upbringing, emigrating from San Biago di Serino, Italy. Her memories always included both her loving parents and siblings. She spent her teen years in a nunnery strengthening her faith to the dear Lord. Carmela was a seamstress for many years, personally and professionally. Over the last 25 years she held multiple positions including a supervisor role at Conco Medical for 15 years and 10 years at OEM Control as an assembly technician. Carmela's greatest source of joy and satisfaction was her family and her devoted and cherished children. She was married for 57 years and lived in Stratford for 33 of those years. Carmela was a selfless, kind, overly generous, devoted wife, mom, mother-in-law and grandmother. Carmela was known for whipping quick pasta dishes, bolognese and carbonara, her famous meatballs, white frosted Christmas cookies and Easter ricotta and rice pies. Her smile was contagious and lit up a room. Carmela enjoyed spending quality time with her family during birthdays and holidays. At 79, she continued to run the entire household and be a caregiver for her ill husband. Her favorite past time was reading, tending to her garden, which would grow an unlimited amount of squash and flowers, knitting, brainstorming dessert dishes and certainly admiring and talking about her grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew. Carmela's family is very thankful for the devoted critical care staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center and prayers from both friends and family. Carmela blessed her family and friends with living her life as an example to follow. In addition to her beloved husband of 57 years Albert, other survivors include her loving and devoted children, Al Pagliarulo and his wife Josephine of Watertown, Teresa Pagliarulo of Stratford and Michelle Lantz and her husband Robert of Naugatuck, her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Pagliarulo, her brothers, Vallerio Cirasuolo and Lidio Cirasuolo and his wife Rosalba, her sister-in-law, Raimonda Cirasuolo, all of Italy, as well as many nieces and nephews in the United States and in Italy and of course her grand dogs, Cooper and Luca. She was predeceased by her brother, Michele Cirasuolo and her sister, Teresa Cirasuolo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Per Carmela's wishes, there will be no calling hours and entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary