Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Regan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmela Regan Obituary
Carmela A. Regan
Carmela Ann Regan, age 84, of Stratford, the beloved wife of John "Jack" Regan, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Carmela was born in New Haven on October 3, 1934 to the late Rocco and Theresa (Iannotti) Fanelli and has been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Hill House High School and was a retired lunch mother at Stratford High School. Carmela loved watching the Yankees, enjoyed trips to Foxwood Casino to play the slots, annual trips to Saratoga to watch horse racing and camping with her sister and family sitting around the campfire and reminiscing. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 45 years, include her devoted son, John Regan and his wife Sophia of Palm Harbor, Florida, cherished grandchildren, John Louis and Olivia Elizabeth, a sister, Ann Greenwood and her husband Jim of West Haven, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carmela was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Michael and Frank. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, June 18th at 9:45 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise, Green Place, Stratford, and at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Friends may greet Carmela's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now