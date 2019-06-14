Carmela A. Regan

Carmela Ann Regan, age 84, of Stratford, the beloved wife of John "Jack" Regan, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Carmela was born in New Haven on October 3, 1934 to the late Rocco and Theresa (Iannotti) Fanelli and has been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Hill House High School and was a retired lunch mother at Stratford High School. Carmela loved watching the Yankees, enjoyed trips to Foxwood Casino to play the slots, annual trips to Saratoga to watch horse racing and camping with her sister and family sitting around the campfire and reminiscing. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 45 years, include her devoted son, John Regan and his wife Sophia of Palm Harbor, Florida, cherished grandchildren, John Louis and Olivia Elizabeth, a sister, Ann Greenwood and her husband Jim of West Haven, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carmela was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Michael and Frank. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, June 18th at 9:45 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise, Green Place, Stratford, and at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Friends may greet Carmela's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Published in Connecticut Post on June 14, 2019