|
|
Carmelina A. Spina
Carmelina A. Carrara Spina, age 88, of Stratford, CT beloved wife of the late Leonard J. Spina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born on August 1st, 1931 in Pattorano Sul Gizio, Province of L'Aquila, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Benigno and Anna D'Alessio Carrara. Carmelina truly loved living at the Jewish Senior Services. She took pride in working with her boss Josh in the Work Center. She enjoyed talking and laughing with all the friends she made. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and day trips while living there. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she always put the needs of her family first before her own. The unconditional love she gave and the memories they created will always live in their hearts forever. In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and John Migliore, a grandson, Michael Migliore and a sister Mary who resided in Italy. Survivors include a loving son, Louis Spina and his wife Cheryl of Stratford, four cherished grandchildren, Leonard Spina and his wife Lorraine, Anthony Spina and his wife Jessica, Stacie Migliore and her life partner Heather Hutchinson and Tina Tworkowski, six adored great-grandchildren including: Katelyn, Briana, Justin, Skii, Louis, and Alessandra, a cherished great-great-granddaughter Yalani; two brothers, Gaetano and Salvatore Carrara and a sister Dina Fronsaglia, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Gassman, Carmelina's nurses, Jackie, Emily, Diane, Robyn, and Kim. Also, a heartfelt thanks to Carmelina's APRN Ann Ritchie, the many CNA's and the staff of the Jewish Senior Services for the professional care and love given to Carmelina.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019