Carmelo Pavone
Apr 3, 1925 - May 6, 2020 Carmelo Pavone, age 95, of Newtown, CT, passed away peacefully with a smile on his face on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven. He was the beloved husband of the late Maria Soares Pavone. Born in Bridgeport on April 3, 1925, he was the son of the late Umberto Pavone and Rafaella Medina-Cuervo Pavone. He was a longtime resident of Newtown. Mr. Pavone was a proud American soldier who served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Before his retirement from Gold Shield Security at age 85, he worked many blue-collar occupations including heavy equipment operator, construction, factory foreman and security guard. With every job he held, he took great pride in doing his work to the best of his ability. He instilled an incredible work ethic in his children. Survivors include his children, Dr. Shirley A. Pavone of Monroe, Albert J. Pavone of Oaks, PA, Emanuel N. Pavone (Loribeth) of Newtown and Paul A. Spencer (Nancy) of Peach Tree City, GA, a sister, Rafaella Richard of San Diego, CA. He leaves his cherished granddaughter, Allory Pavone (Andrew) and soon to be great-granddaughter Adrienne. His stepgrandchildren Koty LaJoie of Newtown and Cherokee Belvel of Boston also survive him. His very special nieces and nephews will miss him greatly, they are Anthony (Sonny) Fernandez (Peggy), Lorraine F. Caranno (Tom), Davis Spencer (Yu Yu), Normand Richard (Laurie), Rae Linda Richard, APRN, Kara Brytesnon (Brad), Kristen Hale (Steve), Rachel Hill (Chuck), Nathan Cabral and Salena Cabral and his sweet dog Smoochie. He was predeceased by brothers, Emanuel Fernandez, Joseph Paul Pavone and an infant boy Albert, and a sister, Pauline Pavone Spencer. The family wished to thank the incredible staff of health care workers who cared for him so greatly and attentively at the VA. The workers there are unsung heroes. We would especially like to extend our enormous gratitude to Karen Marzitelli, APRN who was his primary care provider for her extraordinary skill, kindness and warmth.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.