Carmen Rose D'Avignon
Carmen Rose D'Avignon, 86, of Milford, beloved wife of the late James G. D'Avignon, passed away peacefully August 16, 2020. Born on August 16, 1935 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Fernando and Blanch Colorado. Carmen cherished watching and spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed singing in the Saint Gabriel Church Choir.
Carmen leaves behind her loving children, Michelle (John) Craddock, James F. D'Avignon, and Michael (Adrienne) D'Avignon; her cherished grandchildren, Michael (Taylor) Bradeen, Katie Bradeen, Danielle, William, and Joseph D'Avignon; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Aiden Bradeen; and many extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her son, William D'Avignon and brother, Freddy Colorado.
Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow that morning at 11 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 26 Broadway, Milford. Only 50 people will be allowed inside the church and masks are required. Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
