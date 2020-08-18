1/
Carmen D'Avignon
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Rose D'Avignon
Carmen Rose D'Avignon, 86, of Milford, beloved wife of the late James G. D'Avignon, passed away peacefully August 16, 2020. Born on August 16, 1935 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Fernando and Blanch Colorado. Carmen cherished watching and spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed singing in the Saint Gabriel Church Choir.
Carmen leaves behind her loving children, Michelle (John) Craddock, James F. D'Avignon, and Michael (Adrienne) D'Avignon; her cherished grandchildren, Michael (Taylor) Bradeen, Katie Bradeen, Danielle, William, and Joseph D'Avignon; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Aiden Bradeen; and many extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her son, William D'Avignon and brother, Freddy Colorado.
Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow that morning at 11 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 26 Broadway, Milford. Only 50 people will be allowed inside the church and masks are required. Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Cody-White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cody-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved