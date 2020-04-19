|
|
Carmen Guarascio
Carmen Guarascio, age 98, of Derby entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean (Garofalo) Guarascio. Carmen was born in Rogliano Calabria, Italy and was the son of the late Rosario and Giulia Guarascio. He was a Cabinet Maker at Eastern Woodworking for many years until his retirement. Carmen was a member of the Shelton Senior Center. He was an avid bowler and a superb cook. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Carmen was the beloved father of Lorna Guarascio and Anthony Guarascio and his wife Mary Andrew, loving grandfather of Sharon Guarascio and Anthony Guarascio, Jr. and his wife Shannon and brother of Umberto Guarascio and Angelina Tucci. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Carmen was predeceased by three brothers, Giuseppe, Eugene and Luigi and four sisters, Maria, Teresa, Emma and Rosina. Due to the pandemic health crisis, Carmen's funeral services are private. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St. Derby. Please make checks payable to: Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2020