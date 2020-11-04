1/1
Carmen John Bocchino
1930 - 2020
Carmen John Bocchino
Carmen John Bocchino, age 90, of Shelton and formerly of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Stella Ferrante Bocchino, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on July 15, 1930, he was a son of the late Samuel and Philomena Mellilo Bocchino, Sr. Carmen was proud to be a U. S. Army Veteran from the Korean War. He was also a plumbing inspector for the City of Bridgeport for many years before his retirement. He especially enjoyed fishing and spending time with his wife, family, and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Stella of 68 years, he leaves a son, Danny Bocchino of Shelton, daughters Dawn Sideleau and her husband Paul of Shelton, and Donna Rossi of Naugatuck. He leaves 10 grandchildren: Paul B. Sideleau (Sarah), April Mignone (Ryan), Tara Purciello (Bobby), Craig Sideleau, Lia Bocchino, Stephanie Rossi, Eric Rossi (Jessica), Kevin Moore (Jonathan), Jeff Moore (Abbey) and Karyn Ronski (Matt) and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings: Anthony Bocchino, Armondo Bocchino, Samuel Bocchino Jr. Gene Bocchino, Margaret Distefano, and Josephine Rogers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Tnpk, Monroe, CT. Interment will follow with Military Honors in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. Those attending must wear face masks and practice social distancing. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Church, Monroe, CT.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
