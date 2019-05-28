Carmine N. Santorelli Sr.

Carmine Nicholas Santorelli Sr., 87, Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Wanda (Jankowski) Santorelli. Carmine was born on May 26, 1932 to the late John and Jennie (Licardi) Santorelli.

Carmine was an avid Yankee fan, but when he wasn't watching the Yankees you could find him planning a trip to the casino, reading a good book or cherishing every moment he was able to spend with his family.

In addition to his wife, Carmine is survived by his four sons; John (Marcie) Santorelli of New Milford, Enrico (Barbara) Santorelli of Trumbull, Alec (Laurieanne) Voccola of Stratford, and Carmine Jr. (Denise) Santorelli of Stratford, as well as his brother Joseph (Barbara) Santorelli of Norwalk. Carmine leaves behind 10 Cherished grandchildren; Jenna, Sheri, Alec, Brett, Chelsea, Carmine, Nicholas, Vincent, Christopher, and Amber; four great grandchildren; Lhanna, Gary, AJ, and Lehlani; a special niece Tracy and two nephews; Cameron and Tyler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday May 31, 2019, 11:00 am, at St. Matthews Church 216 Scribner Ave Norwalk, CT with burial to follow at St. Johns Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave. Norwalk, CT. Friends may visit the family Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Magner Funeral Home 12 Mott Ave Norwalk, CT. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Carmines name to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation Attn: Greg Jordan 282 Washington St. Hartford, CT 06106 or at give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute.