Carol Ann Jowers
Carol Ann Jowers "Pixie"
Carol Ann Jowers "Pixie" was born on June 28, 1959 in Bridgeport, CT to Florence and (the late) Walter Ray Jowers. She entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020.
Pixie was educated in the Bridgeport and Stratford School public school systems, graduating in 1977 from Stratford High School. After high school she enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Shortly thereafter she was employed at Avco Lycoming Textron in the Office Services Unit. It was there she met Kester Joseph and together they welcomed their twins Tiffany and Clint.
Pixie was a beautiful, free spirit who loved everybody she came into contact with. She welcomed many into her home who needed shelter, a meal, or just in need of a friend. She was homemaker and caregiver to her family and a loving and doting grandmother. She loved to laugh, joke, and talk with a warm smile on her face. She was a constant reminder to her family that she loved them and always expressed herself in more ways than one. To know her, was to love her as she was, in her true life self. Pixie loved to cook and to share her food with her neighbors. She was a healer, in her own rite, offering remedies, and telling you what to do to cure an ailment.
Pixie leaves to cherish in her memory her daughter Tiffany M. Joseph and son Clint A. Joseph. And her cousin, Carol Pulliam.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

