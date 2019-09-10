|
Carol Ann Mammone
Carol Ann (Palmieri) Mammone, age 75, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on June 18, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rose Cavaliere Palmieri. Carol had accumulated over 25 years of dedicated service as a customer service representative at various local banking institutions before her retirement. Carol was an avid gardener and loved tending to her plants and flowers. She found great enjoyment cooking, especially for her family. She was a very social and an extremely loyal person and cherished all the friendships she maintained. Survivors include her loving sons, Lawrence Mammone and his wife Wendi of Oxford and Anthony Mammone and his wife Heather of Ansonia, her cherished grandchildren, Sydney, Joseph (JP) and Giavanna, her brother, Enrico Palmieri of Enfield and her sister, Rose Ann Palmieri-Guidi of FL. In addition to her former husband, Lawrence D. Mammone, she was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Natalie Petrocelli and her two brothers Thomas and Richard Palmieri. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. At the family's request, please wear purple attire as a tribute to Carol's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to . Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 11, 2019