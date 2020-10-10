Carol Ann (Fattibene) Bondi
Jul 11, 1942 - Oct 6, 2020
Carol Ann (Fattibene) Bondi of Stratford, age 78, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital with her cherished children by her side. Carol is survived by her son James Bondi and his wife Sandra of Rocky Hill; daughter Rhonda Bondi of Stratford; daughter Melissa Crofoot and her husband Warren of Seymour; and daughter Lori Bondi and her partner Shaun Busk of Milford. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Ron, who passed away in 2005, and sister Diane who passed away in 2017. Carol also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, James and Alex Bondi and Rebecca and Brady Crofoot, as well as her sister Mary Lou Pison, niece Eve Pison, and nephew Jerry Pison. Carol was born in Bridgeport on July 11, 1942 to Rose (Zacchia) and Leonard Fattibene, where she grew up with her two sisters and several extended family members, and later always enjoyed regaling her family with her many humorous stories of her childhood. Carol attended St Joseph School of Nursing in Hartford, and after completing her degree worked as a nurse in the maternity ward of Bridgeport Hospital where she developed her love of children. She met the love of her life, Ron, a short time later, and the two were married in 1963. Carol opted to give up her nursing career once she started a family, becoming a loving mother to her four cherished children. She was a dedicated mom and home maker and created many happy family memories over the years. She always took great care to make the holidays and family get togethers special with her wonderful decorations and delicious meals, especially for her grandchildren whom she adored and enjoyed immensely. Once her own children were grown, Carol enjoyed caring for other children in her home, treating them as her own. A service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home at 2591 Main Street in Stratford. Friends may visit with her family before service time from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery in Stratford. The family would like to thank the staff at the Lord Chamberlain Nursing Home in Stratford where Carol spent the final years of her life, as well as the staff at the ICU at Bridgeport Hospital who were very caring, professional, and comforting to Carol and her children in the final days of her life. For additional information or to leave a message of joyful remembrance, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
